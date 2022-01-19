Danny “Dan” Ray Stoker October 28, 1945 – January 17, 2022

Danny “Dan” Ray Stoker, 76, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022.

He was born on October 28, 1945, to Aaron and Orpha (Smith) Stoker in Henderson, Texas. As soon as he graduated from high school, he entered directly into his position in law enforcement. He was a deputy for the Runnels County Sheriff Department for 23 years before his retirement in 2014. On February 4, 2002, he married Louann Harston, and they shared 19 beautiful years together before her passing in March of 2021. Dan was an honest man, always told you how it was. He loved to sing and dance, the Texas flag, and working in his yard. Dan also loved woodworking and made everything from picture frames to wooden Texas flags that he gave to people that he cherished.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Orpha Stoker and his wife Louann Stoker.

He is survived by his children Danny Stoker, Disa Reeves, Warren Stoker, and Edna Dolinsek. He is also survived by his brother Tommy Stoker, his grandchildren Hannah Stoker. Christopher Tindell, Richard Tindell, Angela Hudson, DeAnna Hudson, Johnathon Ramirez, Destiny Ramirez, his eight great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Dan will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas. His graveside service will be held the following morning at Old Runnels Cemetery on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 am with Max Pratt officiating.