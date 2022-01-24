Bearcat Powerlifting Dublin Meet 1-22-2022

Ballinger has started their powerlifting season out strong. After the program has mostly laid dormant over the last few years Coach Isaiah Regeon asked for the job and went to work before the Christmas break putting together a formidable team on both the boys and girls side. After a couple of weeks the work is paying dividends. In Dublin multiple Bearcats and LadyCats medaled. Multiple athletes are ranked in contention for Regionals right now with some looking in contention for a spot at the state meet as well. Most coaches will admit to performance in the weight room as the ultimate indicator of athletic performance. It is also the least influenced by outside factors. It is only you and your opponent is the weight.
Leading off for Ballinger is Alyssa Aguero. In the 105 pound weight class Alyssa finished 2nd overall in Dublin with a total weight of 535 pounds. Alyssa is currently ranked 4th in Region 1 and looks to be guaranteed a spot at the Regional Meet with the top 12 advancing. Skyla Hostetter finished 5th in the 114 pound class. Currently sitting outside Regional contention with 455 pounds and sitting 23rd Skyla isn’t in yet, but this was her first ever powerlifting meet. I would expect her numbers to improve drastically over the next month. Whether it will be enough to get her into the top 12 remains to be seen. In the 123 pound class Emma Rutledge also placed 5th with a lift total of 570 pounds. Emma also is sitting 11th in the Region. She will have to continue to work hard in order to stay in Regional contention. Brianna Herrera in the 181 pound class finished 3rd in Dublin and sits solidly in Regional contention with 760 pounds and 7th overall.
|Athlete
|Weight Class
|BWT
|Squat
|Bench Press
|Dead Lift
|Total
|Region Ranking
|Aguero, Alyssa
|105
|103.8
|220
|90
|225
|535
|4
|Hostetter, Skyla
|114
|111
|185
|65
|205
|455
|23
|Villarreal, Kylie
|114
|113.4
|115
|85
|175
|375
|32
|Rutledge, Emma
|123
|120.8
|235
|110
|225
|570
|11
|Garcia, Kira
|132
|132.2
|235
|95
|225
|555
|22
|Sanders, Loveli
|132
|126.8
|185
|95
|205
|485
|36
|Drennan, Keni
|132
|125.8
|125
|75
|185
|385
|48
|Garcia, Kira
|148
|136.6
|240
|95
|225
|560
|26
|Herrera, Abigail
|148
|148.2
|185
|100
|175
|460
|40
|Avila, Yesenia
|165
|152.6
|185
|90
|200
|475
|49
|Herrera, Brianna
|181
|180.2
|320
|135
|305
|760
|7
|Alfaro, Ariana
|259
|255.2
|75
|105
|195
|375
|19
On the boys side Ballinger also had several impressive showings. In the 165 pound class Nathan Rivera-McDuffee just missed a medaling opportunity coming in 6th place, but remains solidly in the Regional standings at 9th in the Region. Nathan had a total lift of 1,020 pounds. In the 181 class Monte McKinnon, with a 1,035 pound total, placed 4th and will look toward improving his standing in the Region over the next month as he currently sits 8th. Daniel Medina Is having a strong Senior year. In the 198 pound class he finished the meet in 3rd place. He currently is ranked 2nd in the Region and has a great shot of advancing to the State meet if he continues working hard. Currently in the 198 pound class Zach Canada is ranked 6thin the Region with 1,105 pounds. Ballinger has a shot to send 3 lifters to Regionals in the 198 class with Johnny Wheeler just outside the top 12 at 13. In the 220’s Landyn McIntyre was in 2nd and is currently 4th in the Region with an impressive 1,345 pounds. Markus Castleberry also finished 2nd in the 308 class. He is almost a lock for state right now being over 200 pounds ahead of 3rd in the Region. Javion Zavala did noit lift at this meet, but he currently sits 3rd in the Region in the 123 pound class and Freshman Brady Clinton is 8th.
|Athlete
|Weight Class
|BWT
|Squat
|Bench Press
|Dead Lift
|Total
|Region Ranking
|Zavala, Javion
|123
|121.8
|315
|170
|315
|800
|3
|Clinton, Brady
|123
|116.4
|165
|110
|215
|490
|8
|Rivera-McDuffee, Nathan
|165
|157.4
|350
|250
|420
|1020
|9
|Gray, Conner
|165
|158
|275
|185
|385
|845
|24
|Riley, Tate
|165
|164.6
|300
|200
|325
|825
|27
|McKinnon, Montgomery
|181
|180.8
|375
|275
|385
|1035
|8
|Knight, Aiden
|181
|179.8
|335
|215
|350
|900
|20
|Frieda, Tucker
|181
|170.6
|245
|135
|300
|680
|31
|Luna, Abel
|181
|180.4
|215
|135
|255
|605
|34
|Medina, Daniel
|198
|198
|455
|285
|455
|1195
|2
|Canada, Zachary
|198
|183
|435
|265
|405
|1105
|6
|Wheeler, Johnny
|198
|183.8
|405
|215
|375
|995
|13
|MacIntyre, Landyn
|220
|218
|505
|330
|510
|1345
|4
|Haney, Terrell
|220
|200
|250
|205
|355
|810
|24
|Escobar, Ernest
|275
|242.5
|345
|160
|275
|780
|18
|Castleberry, Markus
|308
|284
|500
|345
|430
|1275
|2
Ballinger will next compete in Burnet on January 27th at 4:00PM.
