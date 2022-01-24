Bearcat Powerlifting Dublin Meet 1-22-2022

Ballinger has started their powerlifting season out strong. After the program has mostly laid dormant over the last few years Coach Isaiah Regeon asked for the job and went to work before the Christmas break putting together a formidable team on both the boys and girls side. After a couple of weeks the work is paying dividends. In Dublin multiple Bearcats and LadyCats medaled. Multiple athletes are ranked in contention for Regionals right now with some looking in contention for a spot at the state meet as well. Most coaches will admit to performance in the weight room as the ultimate indicator of athletic performance. It is also the least influenced by outside factors. It is only you and your opponent is the weight.

Leading off for Ballinger is Alyssa Aguero. In the 105 pound weight class Alyssa finished 2nd overall in Dublin with a total weight of 535 pounds. Alyssa is currently ranked 4th in Region 1 and looks to be guaranteed a spot at the Regional Meet with the top 12 advancing. Skyla Hostetter finished 5th in the 114 pound class. Currently sitting outside Regional contention with 455 pounds and sitting 23rd Skyla isn’t in yet, but this was her first ever powerlifting meet. I would expect her numbers to improve drastically over the next month. Whether it will be enough to get her into the top 12 remains to be seen. In the 123 pound class Emma Rutledge also placed 5th with a lift total of 570 pounds. Emma also is sitting 11th in the Region. She will have to continue to work hard in order to stay in Regional contention. Brianna Herrera in the 181 pound class finished 3rd in Dublin and sits solidly in Regional contention with 760 pounds and 7th overall.

Athlete Weight Class BWT Squat Bench Press Dead Lift Total Region Ranking Aguero, Alyssa 105 103.8 220 90 225 535 4 Hostetter, Skyla 114 111 185 65 205 455 23 Villarreal, Kylie 114 113.4 115 85 175 375 32 Rutledge, Emma 123 120.8 235 110 225 570 11 Garcia, Kira 132 132.2 235 95 225 555 22 Sanders, Loveli 132 126.8 185 95 205 485 36 Drennan, Keni 132 125.8 125 75 185 385 48 Garcia, Kira 148 136.6 240 95 225 560 26 Herrera, Abigail 148 148.2 185 100 175 460 40 Avila, Yesenia 165 152.6 185 90 200 475 49 Herrera, Brianna 181 180.2 320 135 305 760 7 Alfaro, Ariana 259 255.2 75 105 195 375 19

On the boys side Ballinger also had several impressive showings. In the 165 pound class Nathan Rivera-McDuffee just missed a medaling opportunity coming in 6th place, but remains solidly in the Regional standings at 9th in the Region. Nathan had a total lift of 1,020 pounds. In the 181 class Monte McKinnon, with a 1,035 pound total, placed 4th and will look toward improving his standing in the Region over the next month as he currently sits 8th. Daniel Medina Is having a strong Senior year. In the 198 pound class he finished the meet in 3rd place. He currently is ranked 2nd in the Region and has a great shot of advancing to the State meet if he continues working hard. Currently in the 198 pound class Zach Canada is ranked 6thin the Region with 1,105 pounds. Ballinger has a shot to send 3 lifters to Regionals in the 198 class with Johnny Wheeler just outside the top 12 at 13. In the 220’s Landyn McIntyre was in 2nd and is currently 4th in the Region with an impressive 1,345 pounds. Markus Castleberry also finished 2nd in the 308 class. He is almost a lock for state right now being over 200 pounds ahead of 3rd in the Region. Javion Zavala did noit lift at this meet, but he currently sits 3rd in the Region in the 123 pound class and Freshman Brady Clinton is 8th.

Athlete Weight Class BWT Squat Bench Press Dead Lift Total Region Ranking Zavala, Javion 123 121.8 315 170 315 800 3 Clinton, Brady 123 116.4 165 110 215 490 8 Rivera-McDuffee, Nathan 165 157.4 350 250 420 1020 9 Gray, Conner 165 158 275 185 385 845 24 Riley, Tate 165 164.6 300 200 325 825 27 McKinnon, Montgomery 181 180.8 375 275 385 1035 8 Knight, Aiden 181 179.8 335 215 350 900 20 Frieda, Tucker 181 170.6 245 135 300 680 31 Luna, Abel 181 180.4 215 135 255 605 34 Medina, Daniel 198 198 455 285 455 1195 2 Canada, Zachary 198 183 435 265 405 1105 6 Wheeler, Johnny 198 183.8 405 215 375 995 13 MacIntyre, Landyn 220 218 505 330 510 1345 4 Haney, Terrell 220 200 250 205 355 810 24 Escobar, Ernest 275 242.5 345 160 275 780 18 Castleberry, Markus 308 284 500 345 430 1275 2

Ballinger will next compete in Burnet on January 27th at 4:00PM.

