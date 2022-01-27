Adelita Garcia September 01, 1951 – January 23, 2022

Adelita Sanchez Garcia, 70, of Ballinger, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

She was born on Saturday, September 1, 1951, to Florentino P. and Rusilia (Sarsosa) Sanchez in San Angelo, Texas. On September 8, 2006, she married David Garcia, and together they shared 15 beautiful years before her passing. Adelita proudly gave her life to Christ at 52 and has dedicated much of her life to her faith journey since then. She worked as secretary of the New Life in Christ Church Ballinger, Texas for over 8 years. Adelita loved football, especially her Dallas Cowboys. Family was everything to her, and she gave her love daily to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the best cook and homemaker. Adelita was a strong woman and kept her faith through her struggle with cancer. Even through all of her struggles she was still an amazing woman and would give the shirt off of her back to help others if needed. She was admired and loved by everyone and will be missed dearly and never forgotten.

Adelita is preceded in death by her parents Florentino P. and Rusilia Sanchez, and her grandchildren Samantha Lisette Garcia and Joshua Isaiah Garcia.

She is survived by her husband David Garcia, son Benny Vela Jr. and wife Michelle of Ballinger, daughter Velma Vela and husband David Alfaro of Ballinger, daughter Valerie Vela and husband Raymond Sanchez of Ballinger, son A.J. Vela and wife Julie Ann of Ballinger, son Roland Garcia and wife Maribel Cervantes of Winters, and David Garcia Jr., and wife Crystal Garcia of Del Rio. Adelita is also survived by her siblings Rosie Moreno and husband Arnulfo of San Angelo, Maggie Martinez and husband Oscar of San Angelo, Oscar Sanchez and wife Susie of Ballinger, Eva Mendoza and husband Fernando of Ballinger, and Florentino Sanchez Jr., and wife Beatrice of Ballinger. She will be greatly missed by her 21 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Adelita will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Her service will be the following day, Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:00 am, also at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. Her interment will follow at Mereta Eola Cemetery in Concho County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Adelita’s name.

The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice of San Angelo and the community for their loving care and support.