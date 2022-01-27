Arnold Robert Matthiesen July 28, 1929 – January 19, 2022

Arnold Robert Matthiesen, 92, of Olfen, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

He was born on Sunday, July 28, 1929, to Joe and Rosa Matthiesen in Olfen.

On August 22, 1951, he married his forever love Charlene Halfmann and together they shared 70 beautiful years before his passing. In those 70 years, they raised their family and were 3rd generation cotton farmers. Arnold’s passion for raising cotton was the driving force for the establishment of Western Chemical, and his burning desire to try to eradicate the boll weevil and root rot.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Rosa, his daughters Mary Gail, Mary Rose, and Sharon Lynn, his sons Joseph Leo and Randy Joe, his sisters Sister Rosaria, Irene and her husband Jerry Mazur, Olga and her husband Floyd Miller, his brothers Msgr. Monroe, Bishop Leroy, Victor, and sister-in-law Billie Jean Matthiesen.

He is survived by his wife Charlene, his son James and wife Starla of Olfen, and his daughter Diane and husband Billy Eggemeyer of Midkiff. Arnold will be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren Joe Matthiesen and wife Lacy of Olfen, Jamie Strube and husband Justin of Rowena, Leslie Glass and husband Nathan of Miles, Brad Matthiesen and wife Angie of San Angelo, Sam Matthiesen of Golden, CO, Russ Eggemeyer and wife Rachel of Midkiff, Tracy Merrill and husband Scott of Bryan, Bo Eggemeyer and wife Amber of Midkiff, and Riley Eggemeyer of Thrawl. He will be dearly remembered by his 23 great-grandchildren his brother Norbert Matthiesen of Brady, and his sister-in-law Bernice Matthiesen of San Angelo.

A rosary will be held for Arnold on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 6:00 pm at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, Texas. His Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10:00 am also at St. Boniface with Father Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Interment will follow at Olfen’s St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rome Boys in Arnold’s honor.