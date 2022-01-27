Johnnie Kay Petrey May 26, 1971 – January 21, 2022

Johnnie Kay Petrey, aged 50 years old, adoring wife to Gary L. Petrey and loving mother, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior suddenly and unexpectedly on January 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her Father Bill Moser.

She was born May 26, 1971, in Big Spring, Tx to Bill and Jeannie Moser.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Gary Petrey, her mother Jeannie Moser, her sister Brandy Moser, and her two daughters, her mother-in-law Gail Petrey, her mother and father-in-law R. L., and Laurie Petrey.

Her children and stepchildren: Jeremey, Steven, Danielle, Lyndan, Emilie, Matthew, Taylor, Tucker, Sydney. Her grandchildren: Jorja, Garhett, Autumn, Matalyn, Mariana, Jael, Abhainn, and Eleanor, as well as a host of loving brothers and sister-in-law’s, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many friends that loved her so.

Growing up she loved school and reading and continued that love of reading throughout her life. She was faithful in studying God’s word and she loved life. She knew Jesus as her savior and would not hesitate to ask anyone if they knew him. She is the bright ray of sunshine that will burn eternally in our hearts. She was an amazing woman and always knew what to say. Gave the best advice and tips to anyone who needed it. She was renowned for not holding back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear, and we so loved her for that. So beautiful and honest and truthful. Always so right. So loving and caring and always giving her time to others. To know her was to love her and with that came her never-ending sense of humor on all things in life.

She loved very dearly her husband of nearly 21 years and very much enjoyed doing projects together. Whether it was landscaping or starting a business, they did it all together, and with so much love.

She enjoyed so many things that this Earth has to offer, like gardening, tending to her houseplants, pruning her rose bushes, making beautiful quilts with Gail, just to name a few. She canned, pickled, and jellied everything she could from her garden, using her own herbs and spices. Sharing these with her family always gave her so much joy. (we hope!) Johnnie Kay loved cooking and loved trying out new recipes, as well as perfecting the classics that her family loved. She never ceased to amaze with her culinary skills.

She adored Easter; it was her favorite holiday. She once wrote: “I thank Jesus every day for opening my eyes and heart to his sacrifice that we may truly love. Had that not happened to me, I would not be writing this now. I would be telling myself- ‘Later, there’s still time’ The time is now to live as he deserves for He paid the price for all to walk with no remorse, only knowledge of how very dark indeed it would be without the love and grace He so wanted us to have from day one.”

To have the blessing of knowing her, was to know love, and to know one of the best blessings, her.

Something else she wrote: “Just remember time doesn’t wait till’ you’re ready to play. These days are gone just like others. Don’t forget to love the ones you do.”

A visitation for Johnnie Kay will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 6:00-7:30 pm at Lange Funeral Home with a graveside service the following day, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10:00 am at Miles Cemetery. The family invites friends, family, and loved ones who would like to honor and celebrate her.