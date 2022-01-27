Victoria Velasquez Gonzales November 17, 1941 – January 22, 2022

Victoria Velasquez Gonzales, 80, of Winters, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

She was born on November 17, 1941, to Antonio and Paulita (Garcia) Velasquez in Laredo, Texas. Victoria was a very hard worker, spent over 30 years working for dry manufacturing, and ran LG’s Place in Winters for over 31 years. On November 21, 1958, she married Louis Gonzales in Ballinger, Texas who preceded her in death. Victoria’s family was the love of her life. She dedicated her time to them in every way. Victoria was an amazing cook, workaholic, and collected butterflies and turtles. In her younger years, she also made her own clothes. She also loved to bake. Victoria was a wonderful, intelligent, and quiet woman. She was a member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Victoria is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Paulita Gonzales, her husband Louis Gonzales, her sister Anita Trevino, and brothers Antonio Velasquez Jr and Pablo Velasquez Jr.

She is survived by her daughters Irma Brown and husband Keithel of Winters and Irene Juanita Gonzales Simpson also of Winters. Victoria is also survived by her sister Janie Velasquez of Laredo, Tx, her grandchildren Juanita Victoria Moreno and her husband (John) of Houston, Tx, Vicki Louise Madrid of Midland, Tx, and Gabriella Blanca Madrid of Abilene, Tx. She will be greatly missed as well by her great-grandchildren, Valen, Mathias, Vayla, Lexi, Ayden, Aaliyah, and Apollo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held for Victoria on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A private family burial will occur at a later date.