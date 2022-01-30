Ruben Carroll Baumann September 25, 1948 – January 17, 2022

Ruben C. Baumann was born in Ballinger, Texas and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1967. He lived in the Ballinger/San Angelo area until joining the United States Air Force in 1972. He met his wife Yvonne Kay (Sherwood) Baumann, while in tech school in Denver, CO. They were married two weeks later on November 5, 1976. They have two children, Nicole, and Travis. After leaving the service in 1977 he moved to Amarillo, TX and later to Wenatchee, WA, finally making his home in Puyallup, WA for 38 years.

Ruben was trained in Computer Operations while in the Air Force and afterwards continued his education to become a Computer Analyst. He continued working in the field he loved until his retirement in 2019.

He was raised in the Pentecostal Church and was a firm believer in God and family. He and his family took many trips across the Pacific Northwest, and down the coast of Washington to visit extended family and to be near the mountains and ocean. He loved Washington State but deeply missed the warmth of his home state of Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Kay (Sherwood) Baumann, Nicole Lee Baumann of Puyallup, Travis Austin, and wife Viktorija Christine (Mohr) Baumann of Puyallup. He has one grandson, Xander Lukas Baumann, with another grandchild on the way. Ruben loved his family deeply, but his grandson made him shine with pride.

Graveside services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA, February 9th 2022 at 12:30. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time and place as weather and Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Please express your thought and memories on the online guestbook at www.powersfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are by Powers Funeral Home of Puyallup, WA.