Vernon Lee Fenwick January 06, 1939 – January 31, 2022

Vernon Lee Fenwick, 83, of Winters, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022.

He was born on January 6, 1939, to Alfred and Evie (Savage) Fenwick in Norton, Texas. Vernon loved three things the most, his family first, grandbabies second, and football third. Especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. Vernon was a huge old western movie buff, the classics, anything with John Wayne in it. While he wasn’t a social man and had very few friends left, he especially enjoyed his time with his family. He loved his grandbabies and his great-grandbabies. He enjoyed visits from them and loved his picture wall! He was always famous for his one-liners as well… “ Happier than a puppy with two tails!” We will miss Vernon and will always remember that he is “Finer than frog hairs!!”.

Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Evie Fenwick, his brother Mitchell Fenwick, his sister Ima Mae Neeley, his grandsons Logan Fenwick and Ryan Fenwick, and his great-granddaughter Charlee Shay Fenwick.

He is survived by his sons, Roy Fenwick and wife Augustine of Granbury, Rodney Fenwick and wife Tammy of Ballinger, Gordon Fenwick and wife Regina of Winters, and Alfred Fenwick and wife Stacy of San Antonio. Vernon will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren JJ Fenwick and wife Whitnee of Clyde, Misty Ruiz and husband JJ of San Angelo, Timothy Fenwick and wife Hunter of Austin, Justin Fenwick and wife Francis of Winters, Corey Fenwick and wife Anabelle of San Antonio, and Garrett Fenwick of San Antonio. Great-Grandchildren Ariah, Sandro, Nathalie, Deklyn, Obadiah, Olivia, Odin, Cleo, and Summer. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, several cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Runnels County Veterans Service office or the Children’s Miracle Network in Vernon’s honor.

The family wishes to thank North Runnels Hospital, Dr. McKinnon and his staff, Winters Health Care and Rehabilitation for the excellent care given to Vernon. We are greatly appreciative to have excellent facilities in Runnels County to take care of our loved ones.