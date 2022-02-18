Ballinger High School Students excell in UIL Region 6 Vocal Solo and Ensemble Ccompetition

(Pictured L to R:

Front row: Zamira Smith, Aeirth Quiroga, June Burick, Kira Garcia, Evan Strube

Back row: Conner Gray, Evan Busenlehner, Cayley Campbell, Aiden Knight, Nicolaas Holder, Johnathan Wheeler)

In UIL Region 6 Vocal Solo and Ensemble Competition held Saturday, February 5, at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Cayley Campbell, Kira Garcia, and Nicolaas Holder received Division I (Superior) ratings on their class 1 vocal solos and qualified for participation in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, to be held May 28 and 30 in the Austin area.

June Burick, Evan Busenlehner, Conner Gray, Aiden Knight, Aeirth Quiroga, Zamira Smith, Evan Strube, and Johnathan Wheeler received Division II (Excellent) ratings.

We are so very proud of the excellent preparation and performances of these students. They each made significant use of their vocal abilities and were great representatives of Ballinger High School and the Ballinger community.

Many of these have performed in the Ballinger Bearcat Band, the fall theater production of How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, and on stage in the Ballinger High School Coronation, as well as in various other community settings.

A special thanks to band directors Janet Wilson, Matthew Cleveland and accompanist Ida Lee Ellis for all that they did to help in preparation for this event. Dale Ellis is director of vocal music activities at BHS.