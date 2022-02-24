Edna “Pete” Gillespie June 9, 1929 – February 18, 2022

Edna Annie Augusta Schoppa Gillespie (better known to all as “Pete”) was called home Friday, February 18, 2022.

She was born in Vernon, Texas on June 9, 1929, to Herman John Schoppa and Edna Olga Foerster Schoppa and was 92 years old. She married Melvin Lee (“Red”) Gillespie on September 5, 1947, in Vernon when he returned from Hawaii after World War II. They lived several years in California and Oklahoma, then in various towns across West Texas before finally settling in Ballinger, Texas in July 1965. Pete began working at the high school lunchroom and at the time of her retirement in 1994, she had been the School Food Service Supervisor for 13 years. After her husband had passed away in 1996, she went to work at Walmart and worked there for 15 years. She was a life-long faithful Missouri Synod Lutheran and attended Bethel Lutheran Church in Ballinger for 51 years. While Red was the anchor of their family, Pete was the heart. She was the baby of her family and the last surviving member having one brother and five sisters preceded her in death.

She is also preceded in death by her parents Herman and Edna Olga Schoppa and her dear pet, Duchess the dog.

Pete is survived by her two daughters Carol McGrath and husband Wayne, Patricia Vandergriff and husband Mike, one son Alan Gillespie and wife Shannon, seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Pete will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, at Lange Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Bethel Lutheran Church in Ballinger, Texas with Pastor Thomas Baden officiating. Interment will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas.

Any remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Texas Wendish Heritage Association.

Special thanks to Solaris Hospice and Villa Haven of Breckenridge, Texas for their amazing and compassionate care.