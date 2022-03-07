Ballinger Relays start track season with a bang

Photo Gallery: https://mcduffeefamilyphotography.smugmug.com/Ballinger-Track-2022/Bearcat-Relays-HS

After having a very strong track season in Ballinger the last two years this looks to be a little bit of a rebuilding year for the Bearcats and Lady Cats. Considering that the Varsity girls and boys both finished as a 3rd place team and the JV girls finished in 2nd there are still plenty of things to get excited about.

JV Boys finished 5th place as a team. Though several Bearcats had noteworthy performances. Damian Ornelaz finished 3rd in the 1600 meter run. The 4x400M run team of Bryce Lopez, Abel Martinez, Miguel Rangel and Colton Box were able to battle for a 2nd place finish. Dominick Flores took a 1st place win in the discus with a throw of 89’-11″.

The JV girls showed well with a 2nd place team finish and many girls medaling throughout the meet. Elaine Zhuang took 2nd in a very closely contested 100M dash; Jessa Battle took 4th in the 200M dash; Olivia Hoelscher was 2nd in the 400M dash and Stephanie Rangel took 1st and 3rd in the 800M run and 1600M run respectively. The 4x100M relay had the team of Olivia Hoelscher, Abby Herrera, Piper McBrayer and Elaine Zhuang taking the victory while Olivia Hoelscher, Chasity Canada, Stephanie Rangel and Jessa Battle were 2nd in the 4×400 relay. Abby Herrera finished second in discus with a throw of 71’-8″ and Olivia Aguilera was 2nd in pole vault with a vault of 7’-6″.

Varsity boys were 3rd as a team at the local meet. Kameron Aguero finished 2nd in the 400M dash while Javion Zavala finished 3rd and 2nd in the 1600M run and the 3200M run. Carter Arrott battled to a 3rd place finish in the 300M hurdles. All three relay teams for Ballinger finished in 3rd place. The 4×100 team of Carter Arrott, Luke Rollwitz, Nathan McDuffee and Landen Landers; the 4×200 team of Luke Rollwitz, Noah Peacock, Peyton Harris and Landen Landers and also the 4×400 team of Carter Arrott, Luke Rollwitz, Kameron Aguero and Landen Landers. Markus Castleberry and Briley Clinton starred for Ballinger in the field events with Castleberry taking 2nd in the discus and Clinton taking 3rd in the pole vault.

Ballinger’s 3rd place Varsity girls performed well throughout the meet also. In the 800 M run it was Addison Martin and Matilda Galvan finishing 1st and 2nd for Ballinger. In the 1600M run it was Nayeli Deluna and Matilda Galvan finishing 2nd and 3rd. The 3200M run also had two Ballinger medalists as Kendall Smith and Nayeli Deluna were 3rd and 4th. In the 4×200 relay the team of Alyssa Aguero, Jillian Halfmann, Annabelle Reed and Addison Martin took 4th and in the 4×400 the team of Megan Booher, Jillian Halfmann, Grace Hoelscher and Addison Martin took 3rd. Alexia Villarreal was 2nd in the shot put while Emma Toliver was 3rd in the discus. Annabelle Reed performed well in the jumps with a 1st place finish in the long jump and 2nd in the triple jump. Matilda Galvan also finished 3rd in the triple jump. Last, but not least was Jillian Halfmann finishing in 2nd place behind last year’s 2A State Champion.

All in all it was a good start for Ballinger as the track season has only just now kicked off in full. Great job Ballinger and good luck!