Talpa Talk 3-7-2022

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. We have been ill part of the time. We both went to the doctor. They were supposed to test both of us for flu and the Covid 19. Judy had the flu and I think that they said covid was inconclusive for me. They sent me to the hospital and I got X-ray and

and it was clear. But they didn’t do the swab tests for the covid, it was still in the packet. They called later and told me that. The whole thing was a mess and I am just happy that we both got out of it without being too ill.

My best little buddy, Karter, but I call him bubba, had a birthday. It was back in January but I think that over a few weeks we got it celebrated.

He got little cowboy boots, jeans, a western shirt and a cowboy hat.

He said, “Now I can be a cowboy”! He took off and I don’t think that he has stopped yet. Yahh Hoooo…. I think he would wear those boots to bed if they would let him.

Now, I do have an excuse of sorts for being quiet. Did you ever go to log on your PC and have trouble with your password? It happens. I couldn’t find on my iPhone where I had my passwords kept. So, use the command to “Forgotten your password? Reset here”. Yeah, right. The first thing it ask for is “Enter the last password your used”. Fool machine, if I knew that I wouldn’t be resetting it. Try the ones I could remember and they were not right. It took me a while but I finally did get logged in. Now where is a safe place to keep it? I was told that the iPhone was not a good idea. If I get hacked on it, someone could get in my PC. Not real sure that I have anything of interest on it. No bank account info. They would get a good laugh out of that.

On a more serious tone, we have attended the funerals for a couple of friends recently.

Nancy Clayton Hallmark passed on Feb. 10, 2022. The graveside service was Feb. 14th.

M. Duncan passed on and the service for him was held Feb. 23rd.

They were our good friends and will be missed.

So it goes out here in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob