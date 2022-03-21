Talpa Talk 3-21-22

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. If you don’t mind the sirens going by 90 miles an hour. Or the wind gusting up to 50 mph. We have had a couple of wild grass fires out here in the last week or two. The one day before yesterday was called the Crew Gap fire. The city of Coleman recommended that persons within a two mile circle of Crew evacuate.

Earlier, the recommendation included the evacuation of Talpa. That got my attention. I sat out on the front porch and watched the smoke. There was an impressive smoke cloud that covered about 180º of the horizon. In a little while, Talpa was dropped from the evacuation order. The wind was blowing out of the SW to NE. That’s is away from us but wind had changed directions before so I didn’t have a choice but to stay up and watch. Neighbor Lilah was also out watching. I asked her if she had anyone to call to get the latest data. No. We tried to call different departments in Coleman trying to get info on the fire and we did not have much luck. We need to talk about this. The lives of the people and protection of our homes was not easily available. I would pick up bits of info on the internet from one person talking to another. The only official warning came as an ALERT to the weather channel on my iPhone.

Hope the ranchers were able to get their cattle out in time. Figure the deer ran and the gophers dug deeper. The dove can fly. Please, everyone pray for rain.

Judy has gone for a few days to Oklahoma to babysit while the kids are on

Spring break. I have no memory of a spring break at any grade when I went to school. The pre school and grades from 1 to 12 are on spring break. Pre schoolers need a spring break? Okay, whatever. The great grands mother works and putting the kids in a daycare doesn’t sound like a good idea. The doctor told Judy that from about 7 yrs. and younger they were just walking germ factories. So, Zoey got the crud anyway and Judy caught it from her. Just a matter of time until the others get it.

Everyone, please be careful and try to avoid starting another grass fire.

So, that is the way it goes out here in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob