Coleman County Electric Coop makes local donation

Pictured above from L-R (Brent McMillan-Board Member, Donna Phillips, Hellen Phillips, and Kathreyn Portis from our Member Services Dept.)

On March 28th, 2022, Coleman County Electric Coop’s Operation Round Up presented a check in the amount of $1,000.00 to the charity organization Coleman County Together. This organization last year donated school supplies to 3 districts in Coleman County. They hope to do the same plus more for this upcoming school year. Coleman County Together are now partnering with Cornerstone Community Action, Ace Program, the Coleman County Medical Center to support the current CNA class, and First Blessing Shoe Ministry to make quality shoes available to Coleman County school kids.

As CCEC is a community-focused organization, we understand your desire to help your neighbors. From supporting individuals in your community who are going through medical hardships to a local teacher who needs supplies for her classroom to a local non-profit that could use some infrastructure repairs, CCEC uses funds from Operation Round Up to give back to the community we serve.