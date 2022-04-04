Bullard Throws Shutout As Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Defeats Grape Creek

Kyle Bullard threw a shutout to lead Ballinger Bearcats Varsity past Grape Creek 24-0 on Friday, April 1st. Ballinger got things moving in the first inning. Nakia Villareal singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity tallied 14 runs in the fifth inning. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity offense in the inning was led by Martinez, Luna, Bullard, Busenlehner, Villareal, and Dunham, who each had RBIs in the inning. Kyle Bullard picked up the win for the Bearcats. The lefty pitcher lasted five innings, allowing just two hits and zero runs while striking out six. Dalton Dillon started for Grape Creek and he lasted four innings, allowing 20 hits and 21 runs while striking out one. Ballinger had 24 hits in the game. Villareal, Bullard, Busenlehner, Zach Canada, Bryce Lopez, Trey Matschek, and Markus Castleberry each had multiple hits for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity. Villareal went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the team in hits. The Bearcats also stole eight bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Castleberry led the way with three.