Bullard Throws Shutout As Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Defeats Grape Creek

Kyle Bullard threw a shutout to lead Ballinger Bearcats Varsity past Grape Creek 24-0 on Friday, April 1st. Ballinger got things moving in the first inning. Nakia Villareal singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity tallied 14 runs in the fifth inning. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity offense in the inning was led by Martinez, Luna, Bullard, Busenlehner, Villareal, and Dunham, who each had RBIs in the inning. Kyle Bullard picked up the win for the Bearcats. The lefty pitcher lasted five innings, allowing just two hits and zero runs while striking out six. Dalton Dillon started for Grape Creek and he lasted four innings, allowing 20 hits and 21 runs while striking out one. Ballinger had 24 hits in the game. Villareal, Bullard, Busenlehner, Zach Canada, Bryce Lopez, Trey Matschek, and Markus Castleberry each had multiple hits for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity. Villareal went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the team in hits. The Bearcats also stole eight bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Castleberry led the way with three.

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Bryce Lopez 2 2 2 0 1 0 Leonardo Luna 2 1 1 1 0 1 Kyle Bullard 5 2 3 2 0 0 Lane Busenlehner 5 4 3 3 0 0 Nakia Villareal 5 1 4 4 0 1 Martin Quiroga 2 1 1 1 0 0 Leland Dunham 2 1 1 1 0 1 Trey Matschek 4 2 2 2 1 0 Markus Castleberry 2 3 2 3 2 0 Nicholas Martinez 2 2 1 1 1 0 Aiden Zavala 2 3 1 2 0 1 Zachary Canada 3 2 3 4 0 0 Cade Busenlehner 1 0 0 0 0 0 Carter Arrott 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylen Hernandez – – – – – – Totals 37 24 24 24 5 4 Batting 2B: Lane Busenlehner 2, Markus Castleberry, Nicholas Martinez, Trey Matschek, Martin Quiroga, Nakia Villareal

3B: Zachary Canada, Nakia Villareal

TB: Kyle Bullard 3, Lane Busenlehner 5, Zachary Canada 5, Markus Castleberry 3, Leland Dunham, Bryce Lopez 2, Leonardo Luna, Nicholas Martinez 2, Trey Matschek 3, Martin Quiroga 2, Nakia Villareal 7, Aiden Zavala

RBI: Kyle Bullard 2, Lane Busenlehner 3, Zachary Canada 4, Markus Castleberry 3, Leland Dunham, Leonardo Luna, Nicholas Martinez, Trey Matschek 2, Martin Quiroga, Nakia Villareal 4, Aiden Zavala 2

FC: Lane Busenlehner

HBP: Markus Castleberry, Martin Quiroga

SB: Kyle Bullard 2, Zachary Canada, Markus Castleberry 3, Bryce Lopez, Nicholas Martinez

CS: Zachary Canada, Martin Quiroga Totals Team QAB: 27 (61.36%)

Kyle Bullard, Cade Busenlehner, Lane Busenlehner 3, Zachary Canada 2, Markus Castleberry 4, Leland Dunham, Bryce Lopez, Leonardo Luna 2, Nicholas Martinez 2, Trey Matschek 3, Martin Quiroga 2, Nakia Villareal 4, Aiden Zavala Team LOB: 5 Fielding E: Martin Quiroga