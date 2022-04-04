Jessa Battle Throws Shutout As Lady Cats Varsity Defeat Grape Creek

Jessa Battle threw a gem on Friday for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity, allowing zero runs and besting Grape Creek by a score of 30-0. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity was boosted by Jenna Battle who went 5-for-5 at the plate. Battle singled in the second, homered in the fourth, tripled in the fourth, tripled in the fifth, and doubled in the fifth. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity opened up scoring in the first inning, when Battle doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity tallied 15 runs in the fifth inning. The offensive firepower by Ballinger Bearcats Varsity was led by Brianna Herrera, Stephanie Rangel, Olivia Aguilera, Battle, Tristen Hoelscher, and Addison Martin, who all drove in runs. A single by Bretz in the first inning was a positive for Grape Creek. Battle was the winning pitcher for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity. The hurler allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out eight. Pallarez took the loss for Grape Creek. Pallarez surrendered 30 runs on 22 hits over five innings, striking out seven. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity launched four home runs on the day. Battle put one out in the fourth inning. Martin had a long ball in the fifth inning. Rangel went deep in the fifth inning. Battle went yard in the second inning. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity tallied 23 hits in the game. Battle, Martin, Hoelscher, Battle, Kamryn Medrano, and Herrera all collected multiple hits for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity. Battle went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead Ballinger Bearcats Varsity in hits. Martin led Ballinger Bearcats Varsity with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 11 stolen bases. Bretz led Grape Creek with two hits in three at bats.

Ballingermore stats Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Addison Martin 4 6 4 2 2 0 Olivia Aguilera 6 3 1 2 0 2 Jessa Battle 4 4 3 5 1 0 Jenna Battle 5 5 5 5 1 0 Alina Pena 2 0 0 0 0 1 Mikaela Gonzalez 2 2 1 1 2 0 Tristen Hoelscher 4 3 3 2 1 0 Kamryn Medrano 5 2 3 2 0 1 Nadia Molina 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brianna Herrera 2 3 2 1 1 0 Skyla Hostetter 1 1 0 0 1 1 Stephanie Rangel 3 1 1 5 0 1 Totals 39 30 23 25 9 7 Batting 2B: Jenna Battle, Jessa Battle, Tristen Hoelscher, Addison Martin 2, Brianna Herrera

3B: Jenna Battle 2, Jessa Battle

HR: Jenna Battle, Jessa Battle, Addison Martin, Stephanie Rangel

TB: Olivia Aguilera, Jenna Battle 13, Jessa Battle 9, Mikaela Gonzalez, Tristen Hoelscher 4, Addison Martin 9, Kamryn Medrano 3, Stephanie Rangel 4, Brianna Herrera 3

RBI: Olivia Aguilera 2, Jenna Battle 5, Jessa Battle 5, Mikaela Gonzalez, Tristen Hoelscher 2, Addison Martin 2, Kamryn Medrano 2, Stephanie Rangel 5, Brianna Herrera

SF: Jessa Battle

ROE: Olivia Aguilera, Addison Martin

FC: Olivia Aguilera

HBP: Tristen Hoelscher, Nadia Molina

SB: Olivia Aguilera, Jenna Battle 2, Jessa Battle, Tristen Hoelscher, Addison Martin 3, Kamryn Medrano, Brianna Herrera 2 Totals Team QAB: 37 (72.55%)

Olivia Aguilera 3, Jenna Battle 6, Jessa Battle 5, Mikaela Gonzalez 3, Tristen Hoelscher 4, Skyla Hostetter 2, Addison Martin 6, Kamryn Medrano 3, Alina Pena, Stephanie Rangel 2, Brianna Herrera 2 Team LOB: 6 Fielding E: Jessa Battle