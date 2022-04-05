Jo Ann (Patterson) Rose November 5, 1932 – April 3, 2022

Jo Ann “Ann” Agnew Patterson Rose passed away peacefully April 3, 2022, in Ballinger, Texas. She was born on November 5, 1932 in Hamlin, Texas, to Harriett Estelle (nee Isbill) and John “Johnnie” H. Agnew. Ann was the middle daughter in a family of three girls which include her sisters Joy and Janice. Beloved by all, Ann had the kindest spirit and infectious personality that filled every room she entered.

Education played a central theme throughout Ann’s life and career. She attended and graduated from McMurry College in Abilene, Texas, and was a teacher at Ballinger ISD for more than three decades. It was at McMurry College that Ann met the love of her life, Marvin Alton “Pat” Patterson. They were wed in 1951 in Hamlin. In 1953, they were blessed with the birth of their son John Marvin. Ann and Pat were married for 44 blissful years until his passing in 1995. Ann was one of the lucky ones who found love a second time in her life when she became reacquainted with one of her sister’s high school peers, Roy Rose. She and Roy wed in Ballinger in 2004 and were married till her passing.

Ann was a devoted leader in the Ballinger community for more than half a century. She was a member of the Women’s Club and an avid fan and booster for Bearcat football. Ann was active in the First Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for decades. She was also a past director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Known as “Nan” to her grandchildren, she gave the best hugs and was always ready with a listening ear and plenty of childhood entertainment. Ann treasured her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She bestowed exceptional advice, was an incomparable listener, and was generous and selfless always. She loved to travel and found excitement in the most common of occasions.

Ann is preceded in death by her first husband Pat, her parents Johnnie and Estelle Agnew, and sister Joy Williams. She is survived by her current husband, Roy Rose of Ballinger; son John (Tommye Jo “TJ”) Patterson of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jill Patterson of Austin, Trent (Caress) Patterson and great-granddaughter, Collins Patterson of Memorial; stepdaughter Sonya Rose of Ballinger; as well as her younger sister, Janice Hymer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her beloved family will celebrate her life with a visitation at Lange Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7:30 pm April 5, 2022, and graveside service in Ballinger on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

