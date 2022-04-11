Lady Cats fall to Clyde as teams split the regular season series

For the second time this season a walk-off homerun ended the Varsity softball contest between Ballinger and Clyde. This time Ballinger found themselves on the losing side in an 18-15 defeat to Clyde on Friday. In a game that was the complete opposite of the pitchers duel in the first contest, this game always felt like the last team to score would be victorious. Jessa Battle had a game at the plate Battle singling in the first on two at bats, singled in the third, singled in the fifth, and doubled in the ninth for a five hit game. Ballinger got on the board in the first inning when Jenna Battle drew a walk, scoring one run. Battle singled in the first, singled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fifth, and doubled in the ninth. In the top of the seventh inning, Ballinger tied things up at 13 when Alina Pena singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs. Pena had a homer in the fourth inning. Jessa Battle, Pena, Mikaela Gonzalez, Olivia Aguilera, Tristen Hoelscher and Addison Martin all had multiple hits for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity. Clyde was down 15-14 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Jeffers homered on a 1-2 count, scoring four runs.

Ballinger Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Addison Martin 5 3 2 1 1 0 Olivia Aguilera 4 3 3 1 2 0 Jessa Battle 6 3 5 0 0 0 Jenna Battle 5 2 1 2 1 0 Alina Pena 6 1 3 4 0 1 Matilda Galvan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tristen Hoelscher 5 1 2 0 1 0 Mikaela Gonzalez 6 1 3 2 0 1 Nadia Molina 4 1 0 1 1 2 Kamryn Medrano 4 0 0 0 1 0 Skyla Hostetter – – – – – – Totals 45 15 19 11 7 4 Batting 2B: Jessa Battle, Mikaela Gonzalez 2, Addison Martin

HR: Alina Pena

TB: Olivia Aguilera 3, Jenna Battle, Jessa Battle 6, Mikaela Gonzalez 5, Tristen Hoelscher 2, Addison Martin 3, Alina Pena 6

RBI: Olivia Aguilera, Jenna Battle 2, Mikaela Gonzalez 2, Addison Martin, Nadia Molina, Alina Pena 4

ROE: Tristen Hoelscher, Nadia Molina

FC: Jessa Battle, Mikaela Gonzalez

GIDP: Tristen Hoelscher

SB: Olivia Aguilera, Jenna Battle, Jessa Battle Totals Team QAB: 25 (48.08%)

Olivia Aguilera 3, Jenna Battle 4, Jessa Battle 2, Mikaela Gonzalez 3, Tristen Hoelscher 3, Addison Martin 3, Kamryn Medrano, Nadia Molina 2, Alina Pena 4 Team LOB: 10 Fielding E: Jenna Battle 2, Jessa Battle, Mikaela Gonzalez, Tristen Hoelscher 4, Skyla Hostetter, Addison Martin, Kamryn Medrano 2, Alina Pena 2

DP: Alina Pena Ballinger