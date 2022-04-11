MEA Fundraiser

The dream of having a public basketball court for the youth in Miles is about to take its first steps. To get things started, the Miles Empowerment Association (MEA) will hold a fish-fry fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and running until all the food is gone. The event will be held at the Catch Pen Restaurant in Miles and will also include a silent auction. Cost is $15 per plate.

The MEA is a non-profit group that was formed with the goal of getting a playground in the Miles City Park. With a lot of hard work, fundraisers, grants and support from the community, this goal was accomplished, and a beautiful playground was installed.

Now the MEA’s goal is a basketball court in the park. This will be located at the northern end of the park at the corner of Railroad Avenue and St. John Street. Just a rough estimate of what this will cost is $50,000. The MEA hopes to reach this amount through fundraisers and donations. The fish-fry will be a good start. The MEA also has an account at the Miles bank for anyone who would like to make a monetary donation. Please mail it to the Miles Empowerment Association, Citizens State Bank, PO Box 305, Miles, TX. 76861

Just like the playground, this basketball court will give our youth another outlet for entertainment and exercise, so let’s help the MEA accomplish its goal.