Coleman High School team in Finals of World’s Largest Student Rocketry Competition

A student team from Coleman High School is among the 100 national finalists in the American Rocketry Challenge. The students will compete against other teams at the National Finals, taking place on May 14 in The Plains, Virginia, not far from Washington, DC. In addition to competing for the title of national champion and an all-expense paid trip to London for the international finals, teams will be competing for $100,000 in prizes. The top 25 teams will automatically receive invitations to NASA’s Student Launch workshop.

The team is advised by Gary Strickland and is returning to the finals for the first time since 2016. The team boasts THREE twins.

The contest involves more than 4,000 students from 41 states, and more than 720 teams submitting scores. This year’s rules require teams to design, build and launch a model rocket that safely carries two raw eggs to a target altitude of 835 feet, with a target flight duration of 41 – 44 seconds.

Sponsored by the Aerospace Industries Association, the National Association of Rocketry, and more than 20 industry partners, the American Rocketry Challenge is the aerospace and defense industry’s flagship program designed to encourage students to pursue study and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Now in its 20th year, the competition has inspired more than 85,000 middle and high school students to explore education and careers in STEM fields.

“The hands-on experience students gain as part of the American Rocketry Challenge creates limitless pathways in STEM and the aerospace industry, opening the door for them to be a part of the world’s most exciting innovations,” said Eric Fanning, President and CEO of Aerospace Industries Association (AIA). “These students will be designing the rockets that will take us to Mars and beyond, and I can’t wait to see which of these incredible rocketeers will be crowned National Champion in May.”