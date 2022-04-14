Sunset Mall Hosts Easter Eggstravaganza!

San Angelo, Tx (April 12, 2022) — Sunset Mall is excited to offer safe and family-friendly egg hunt for the community this Easter. Bring the kids and enjoy our Easter Eggstravaganza where children will hunt for 8,000 eggs throughout the Sunset Mall, win cool giveaways from participating stores, crafts/coloring, and have the opportunity for pictures with the Easter Bunny on the food court stage!

WHAT: Easter Eggstravaganza at Sunset Mall

WHEN: April 16, 2022

Hunt begins at 10:30 am

WHERE: Sunset Mall entrances.