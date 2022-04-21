CCEC makes Donation to Lake Ivie Volunteer Fire Dept

On April 14th, 2022, Bob Fuchs and Synda Smith from CCEC presented the Lake Ivie Volunteer Fire Dept. with a donation in the amount of $2,000 from our Operations Round Up program. Our Operations Round Up is a program that will round up your bill to the next dollar. The change collected adds up and allows us to give to the community where needed.

If you are a member would like to be a part of this program, please call the CCEC office or you can check the box for it when you receive your monthly statement then simply mail it back in. You may also use the online web site.

Thank you to all that were able to help with this by being in the program!