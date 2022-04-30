Lady Cats blast Stanton with 36 runs to secure Bi-District Championship

The Ballinger Lady Cats faced Stanton on Thursday April 28th in the Bi-District round of the softball playoffs and were able to win the first two games by way of a run-rule victory eliminating the possibility of a tie-breaker game. They were victorious in 21-5 Game 1 and 15-5 in Game 2. Game three would not be needed.

Game 1 started a little slow for Ballinger with just one run scored through two innings, but a great pitching effort by Alina Pena was soon aided as the bats came alive in the 3rd inning. A nine run third inning put the Lady Cats in the lead for good and Ballinger followed that with an 11-run 4th inning to all put end the game. After the Lady Cats secured three out in the top of the 5th inning the game was over as Ballinger led it 21-5. Addison Martin had a busy day at the plate with five hits. Addison homered in the first, singled in the third, doubled in the third, doubled in the fourth, and tripled in the fourth. In the third Jenna Battle doubled scoring two runs, Alina Pena singled scoring one run, Tristen Hoelscher singled scoring one run, Mikaela Gonzalez homered scoring two runs, Martin doubled scoring two runs, and Jessa Battle doubled scoring one run. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity scored 11 runs in the fourth inning. Stephanie Rangel, Martin, Battle, Battle, Pena, and Gonzalez each drove in runs during the inning. Alina Pena was the winning pitcher for Ballinger as she surrendered five runs on six hits over five innings, striking out five. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity socked two home runs on the day. Addison Martin and Mikaela Gonzalez each had home runs and Ballinger finished the game with 21 hits.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader the Lady Cats again started a little slow out of the gate, but the 3rd inning proved to be the turning point for the 2nd time on the day. Tied at one after 2 innings Ballinger pulled away for good with seven runs in the third inning. Jessa Battle was credited with the victory for Ballinger Bearcats going five innings, allowing 11 hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero. Alina Pena threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Pena recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Ballinger. The Lady Cats launched four home runs in the game. In one of the most impressive sequences you could witness in high school softball Olivia Aguilera, Jessa Battle, Jenna Battle and Alina Pena hit four straight homeruns. This sequence included a very special moment for the Battle family as Freshman Jessa Battle hit a homerun and was immediately followed by big sister Jenna with one of her own.

The Lady Cats will next face the Game 3 winner of Brock and Jacksboro. Game information will be updated within this story as soon as it is received.