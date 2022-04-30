Lady Cats blast Stanton with 36 runs to secure Bi-District Championship

by | Apr 30, 2022 | Featured, Local, News, Softball, Sports

Lady Cats blast Stanton with 36 runs to secure Bi-District Championship

    The Ballinger Lady Cats faced Stanton on Thursday April 28th in the Bi-District round of the softball playoffs and were able to win the first two games by way of a run-rule victory eliminating the possibility of a tie-breaker game. They were victorious in 21-5 Game 1 and 15-5 in Game 2. Game three would not be needed.

    Game 1 started a little slow for Ballinger with just one run scored through two innings, but a great pitching effort by Alina Pena was soon aided as the bats came alive in the 3rd inning. A nine run third inning put the Lady Cats in the lead for good and Ballinger followed that with an 11-run 4th inning to all put end the game. After the Lady Cats secured three out in the top of the 5th inning the game was over as Ballinger led it 21-5. Addison Martin had a busy day at the plate with five hits. Addison homered in the first, singled in the third, doubled in the third, doubled in the fourth, and tripled in the fourth. In the third Jenna Battle doubled scoring two runs, Alina Pena singled scoring one run, Tristen Hoelscher singled scoring one run, Mikaela Gonzalez homered scoring two runs, Martin doubled scoring two runs, and Jessa Battle doubled scoring one run. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity scored 11 runs in the fourth inning. Stephanie Rangel, Martin, Battle, Battle, Pena, and Gonzalez each drove in runs during the inning. Alina Pena was the winning pitcher for Ballinger as she surrendered five runs on six hits over five innings, striking out five. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity socked two home runs on the day. Addison Martin and Mikaela Gonzalez each had home runs and Ballinger finished the  game with 21 hits.

    In Game 2 of the doubleheader the Lady Cats again started a little slow out of the gate, but the 3rd inning proved to be the turning point for the 2nd time on the day. Tied at one after 2 innings Ballinger pulled away for good with seven runs in the third inning.  Jessa Battle was credited with the victory for Ballinger Bearcats going five innings, allowing 11 hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero. Alina Pena threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Pena recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Ballinger. The Lady Cats launched four home runs in the game. In one of the most impressive sequences you could witness in high school softball Olivia Aguilera, Jessa Battle, Jenna Battle and Alina Pena hit four straight homeruns. This sequence included a very special moment for the Battle family as Freshman Jessa Battle hit a homerun and was immediately followed by big sister Jenna with one of her own.

    The Lady Cats will next face the Game 3 winner of Brock and Jacksboro. Game information will be updated within this story as soon as it is received.

    Game 1 Stats: Ballinger
    Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
    Addison Martin 5 4 5 5 0 0
    Olivia Aguilera 4 3 2 0 1 0
    Jessa Battle 3 1 2 3 0 0
    Jenna Battle 3 2 2 3 1 1
    Alina Pena 4 0 2 2 0 0
    Tristen Hoelscher 4 2 3 1 0 0
    Mikaela Gonzalez 4 3 1 2 0 0
    Kamryn Medrano 4 1 2 1 0 0
    Stephanie Rangel 4 3 2 1 0 0
    E Rutledge 0 2 0 0 0 0
    Skyla Hostetter
    Totals 35 21 21 18 2 1
    Batting

    2B: Olivia Aguilera, Jessa Battle 2, Jenna Battle 2, Tristen Hoelscher, Addison Martin 2, Stephanie Rangel
    3B: Addison Martin, Stephanie Rangel
    HR: Mikaela Gonzalez, Addison Martin
    TB: Olivia Aguilera 3, Jessa Battle 4, Jenna Battle 4, Mikaela Gonzalez 4, Tristen Hoelscher 4, Addison Martin 12, Kamryn Medrano 2, Alina Pena 2, Stephanie Rangel 5
    RBI: Jessa Battle 3, Jenna Battle 3, Mikaela Gonzalez 2, Tristen Hoelscher, Addison Martin 5, Kamryn Medrano, Alina Pena 2, Stephanie Rangel
    SAC: Jessa Battle
    ROE: Jessa Battle, Mikaela Gonzalez 2, Stephanie Rangel
    SB: Jessa Battle, Stephanie Rangel

    Totals

    Team QAB: 22 (57.89%)
    Olivia Aguilera 2, Jessa Battle 3, Jenna Battle 4, Mikaela Gonzalez, Tristen Hoelscher 2, Addison Martin 5, Kamryn Medrano 2, Alina Pena, Stephanie Rangel 2

    Team LOB: 5

    Fielding

    E: Olivia Aguilera, Skyla Hostetter, Kamryn Medrano
    DP: Mikaela Gonzalez

    Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
    Alina Pena 5.0 79 .671 6 5 4 5 3 0
    Totals 5.0 79 .671 6 5 4 5 3 0
    Pitching

    W: Alina Pena
    HBP: Alina Pena
    Pitches-Strikes: Alina Pena 79-53
    Groundouts-Flyouts: Alina Pena 4-0
    First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Alina Pena 15

     

    Game 2 Stats: Ballinger
    Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
    Addison Martin 4 1 2 0 0 0
    Olivia Aguilera 3 3 3 1 0 0
    Jessa Battle 4 2 1 1 0 0
    Jenna Battle 4 2 3 1 0 1
    Alina Pena 4 2 3 1 0 0
    E Rutledge 0 1 0 0 0 0
    Tristen Hoelscher 4 1 1 1 0 0
    Mikaela Gonzalez 4 2 2 1 0 0
    Kamryn Medrano 2 0 1 1 0 0
    Brianna Herrera 2 0 2 2 0 0
    Stephanie Rangel 4 1 1 0 0 0
    Skyla Hostetter
    Totals 35 15 19 9 0 1
    Batting

    2B: Jenna Battle, Mikaela Gonzalez, Brianna Herrera, Tristen Hoelscher, Addison Martin
    HR: Olivia Aguilera, Jessa Battle, Jenna Battle, Alina Pena
    TB: Olivia Aguilera 6, Jessa Battle 4, Jenna Battle 7, Mikaela Gonzalez 3, Brianna Herrera 3, Tristen Hoelscher 2, Addison Martin 3, Kamryn Medrano, Alina Pena 6, Stephanie Rangel
    RBI: Olivia Aguilera, Jessa Battle, Jenna Battle, Mikaela Gonzalez, Brianna Herrera 2, Tristen Hoelscher, Kamryn Medrano, Alina Pena
    SAC: Olivia Aguilera
    ROE: Jessa Battle
    SB: Olivia Aguilera
    CS: Jenna Battle, Kamryn Medrano

    Totals

    Team QAB: 19 (52.78%)
    Olivia Aguilera 3, Jessa Battle 2, Jenna Battle 3, Mikaela Gonzalez, Brianna Herrera, Tristen Hoelscher 4, Addison Martin 2, Alina Pena 2, Stephanie Rangel

    Team LOB: 3

    Fielding

    E: Jenna Battle 2, Tristen Hoelscher

    Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
    Jessa Battle 5.0 74 .608 11 2 2 2 0 0
    Alina Pena 1.0 31 .419 2 3 2 1 2 0
    Totals 6.0 105 .552 13 5 4 3 2 0
    Pitching

    HBP: Jessa Battle 2, Alina Pena
    Pitches-Strikes: Jessa Battle 74-45, Alina Pena 31-13
    Groundouts-Flyouts: Jessa Battle 3-3, Alina Pena 2-0
    First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jessa Battle 12-24, Alina Pena 2-8

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This