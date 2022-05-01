Winters artist in Memorial Day weekend show

Roy Brown from Winters will be part of the Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft exhibition at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel in Kerrville May 27-29.

He is one of 25 hand-selected Texas artists participating in the 19th annual exhibition.

Hailing from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, these professional artists and crafters from all over Texas will exhibit in the ballrooms at the hotel. They create in a variety of media, ranging from jewelry and painting to fiber art, sculpture, weaving, photography and other art forms.

Brown has been involved in the arts for more than 30 years. He also works periodically on a local ranch to keep him close to his artistic roots. An accomplished metalsmith as well as a potter, he expands his artwork to include metal that is hand-forged to fit the designs of his pottery.

Admission to the extensive show is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

“We are happy to say our show was a success last year. For many of us, it was our first show after the Covid shutdown. It was a real thrill to be able to be back and see our patrons and friends. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again this year,” noted show organizers Dan and Linda Baker. The Bakers have managed the exhibition on behalf of all the artists since its inception.

The artists participating in this popular show are Carol Arnold (Kerrville), the Bakers (Dallas), Brown (Winters), Randy Bryant (Midland), Roy and Blanche Cavarretta (Hallettsville), Sue Corbett (San Antonio), John English (Abilene), Manuel S. Franco (Dumas), Katrina Gorman (San Antonio), Virginia Howell (Eldorado), Steve Kriechbaum (Austin), Edith Maskey (Comfort) and John Maskey (Comfort), Michael Montgomery (Austin), Carlos Moseley (Fredericksburg), Amado Peňa (Austin), Eric Slocombe (San Marcos), Sherry Steele (Austin), Denise and Diana Steinhagen (San Marcos), Kathy and Rolf Wagner (Corpus Christi) and LaJuana Westerfield (Crawford).

The Y.O. Ranch Hotel is located on the southwest corner of Sidney Baker and Hwy 534, just half a mile from Interstate 10.

For more information about these noted artists or the free show, please go to www.texasmasters.com.

