Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-star Spotlight: Carter Arrott

Favorite sports moment: Coach Lipsey was nervous and giddy as the 2020 game with Jim Ned came to a close and I needed to fill in for the injured Tyler Vaughn. I told Coach Lipsey to smile and eventually he did as I flipped over a defender to take down the eventual State Champion Jim Ned Indians.

Years involved in selected sport: Played football all the way from 7th-12th grade.

Career Postseason Awards (All-sports): 2020 All-District Newcomer of the Year(football); 2020 All-West Texas Newcomer of the Year(football); 2021 First Team All- District QB; 2021 All-West Texas QB; 2020 2nd Team All-District Catcher; 2020 All-West Texas Catcher; 2021 THSCA Academic All-State Cross Country; 2021 Academic All-State Football.

What does being selected to the FCA All-star mean to you: Playing for a larger reason than success. We get to compete to recognize ourselves, family, community and most importantly our God.

Message to Carter from Mom and Dad: What a fun ride this has been. We are so proud of how much heart you always played with even though you were never the biggest or strongest. Can’t wait to watch you play one more time before beginning the next chapter of life!