Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-star Spotlight: Jenna Battle

Favorite sports moment: Cracking a confetti egg on Coach Willis’ head.

Years involved in selected sport: played for 11 years.

Career Postseason Awards (All-sports): All-state Basketball; Co-offensive District MVP Softball

What does being selected to the FCA All-star mean to you: It means I’m a baller!

Message to Jenna from Mom and Dad: We love to watch you compete and play. You are a fierce competitor and give 100%. We are so proud you were selected to play FCA basketball for the South team and can’t wait to see you play one more time with friends that have been on opposing teams all these years.