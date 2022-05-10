C. J. ROBINSON, JR. RECEIVES 40 YEAR PLAQUE

C. J. Robinson, director for Zone 3 of the Runnels Soil & Water Conservation district, received a plaque for his 40 years of dedicated service as a director. Ben Wilde, SWCD field representative, presented the plaque.

The Runnels Soil and Water Conservation District is a legal subdivision of Texas State Government. It was organized in 1949 by local landowners that petitioned and received a Certificate of Organization from the State of Texas for the purpose of providing for the conservation of soil, water, and related resources within the district. The

district is self-governed by five elected landowners who

make up the Board of Directors. Furthermore, it is the purpose of the Soil and Water conservation district to encourage all landowners and landusers within its boundaries to cooperate in planning and voluntarily apply conservation programs on agricultural as well as urban lands.