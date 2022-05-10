Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-star Spotlight: Trey Matschek

Favorite sports moment: Beating the Llano Yellowjackets 35-34 in overtime during the 2021 football season.

Years involved in selected sport: 7th-12th grade

Career Postseason Awards (All-sports): Academic All-state; 1st Team All-district Wide Receiver; All West Texas Wide Receiver

What does being selected to the FCA All-star mean to you: Being an FCA All-star means the world to me. It means all the long practices, early morning lifts and hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. And to play the game one more time while strengthening my relationship with Christ makes it even better.

Message to Trey:

Mom- I am obviously proud of your accomplishments on the field that lead to your selection to the FCA all-star football team, but it matters most to me how you achieved them. There were several moments that you (and the team) could have given up…Blamed failure on an injury or illness. The positive attitude, determination, and pride that we witnessed is exactly what a Bearcat should be. And that is what I am so proud of.

Dad- Trey, we are so proud of your hard work on and off the field. We know that you will be successful in anything you choose to do in the future. Being selected to play in the FCA All-star game is a great accomplishment and honor. Keeping your faith strong, even during a busy senior year, has been a pleasure to be a part of and witness. Good luck in this last game and we will be there cheering you on!