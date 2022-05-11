Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-star Spotlight: Markus Castleberry

Favorite Sports Moment: Beating Llano my Senior year for Homecoming in Overtime, 35-34.

Years involved in selected sport: 7th-12th grade

Career Postseason Awards (All-sports): 2022 1st Team All-District O-Line and D-Line, All West Texas Offensive Lineman, 2022 Honorable Mention All-Big Country, 2022 Regional Champion and State Qualifier Powerlifting, 2022 Area Qualifier Shot and Discus, 2022 Regional Qualifier Discus, 2022 FCA Football Game, 2021 2nd Team All-District O-Line and D-Line, 2021 Area Qualifier Discus.

What does being selected to the FCA All-star mean to you: Being selected for the 2022 FCA Football Team is an honor and an opportunity to play one more football game with players that I have competed with and against during high school. It will also be a time to fellowship with other Christian Athletes.

Message to Markus from Mom and Dad. We are proud of you and all that you have accomplished your senior year. Watching you compete in sports has brought us great happiness; but more than that, we are so blessed by and proud of the man you have become off the field and the path you will walk with Christ as you learn to navigate the world on your own. Being selected to play in the FCA All-Star football game is a great accomplishment and honor. We are excited to watch you play football again and can’t wait to see what your future brings!