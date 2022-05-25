Curtis Dean Jennings March 4, 1944 – May 22, 2022

Curtis Dean Jennings, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away in Ballinger, TX, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the age of 78.

He was born March 4, 1944, to Dean and Jackie Jennings of Ballinger, Texas. After graduating from Ballinger High School, he went to work for Lone Star Gas Company, for whom he worked his entire life. He married Deborah Chapman on March 1, 1969. They moved to many locations for the gas company within Texas, starting with Ballinger, then transferring to Hico, Whitesboro, Haskell, and then, finally returning to Ballinger when Curtis accepted the manager’s position. He retired after more than 30 years of company service.

Curtis and Deborah had two children, Kelliann and Wesley. Curtis could always be found supporting them in their sporting events and other school activities. He often arrived at the games before the gate opened to watch the warmup. Curtis loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. One of his favorite pastimes was playing dominos with his father-in-law and other domino buddies and poker with his Country Club friends.

His favorite pastime was playing golf several times a week with his golfing friends. When he was unable to play any longer, he still rode the golf cart and hunted for golf balls.

He shared his love of golf with his children and spent numerous hours playing with them at the Country Club. Then he continued the tradition with Jackson and Grayson. Even though he was not able to travel to Dallas frequently, he always watched the videos and got the “after game” reports from them. He loved children in general and always tried to entertain the children of friends.

Curtis was a past member of the Ballinger Lions Club and a member of the First Baptist Church of Ballinger.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Buddy Lee; his father and mother-in-law Kelly and Virginia Chapman; and brother-in-law, Gerald Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jennings of Ballinger, TX; children, Kelliann Hoelscher and husband, Chris of Southlake, TX; Wesley Jennings and wife, Courtney of Little Elm, TX; and Kevin Jennings and wife, Marissa of North Richland Hills, TX; grandchildren Jackson and Grayson Jennings; Allison, Adam, Ashton, Aven, and Andrew Jennings; sisters Darlene Jones, Gail Moore, and husband D.J., and Sharon Jennings, all of San Angelo, TX; brother-in-law Randy Chapman, and wife Sherry of Ballinger, TX; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Ballinger Home Health and Hospice, Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Dr. Alan Hardwicke.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 26, at First Baptist Church of Ballinger, with Ferris Akins and Marty Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trent’s Retreat, Ballinger Cares, or a charity of your choice.