Nation’s Largest and Oldest Latino Civil Rights Organization Championed Base Renaming for Army’s First Latino General

Washington, DC May24,2022 – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) today issued the following statement about the recommended renaming of Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas, for General Richard Edward Cavazos. General Cavazos retired from the Army in 1984 after 33 years of service. He was promoted to become the first Hispanic brigadier general in 1976. Then, in 1982 he became a four-star general. General Cavazos passed away in 2017 at the age of 88.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President

“LULAC is pleased that the Base Renaming Commission accepted our recommendation and is proposing to the Army that General Cavazos become the namesake of America’s largest Army base. His life is an outstanding example for young men and women today of someone who excelled through hard work and sacrifice plus God-given leadership and talent. General Cavazos was born in Kingsville, Texas, and might have become a football star were it not for an injury that ended his sports career in college. This son of a Texas ranch foreman set his sights on a new goal despite that setback. He studied, learned, and served in Korea and Vietnam and received a Silver Star and the Distinguished Service Cross for his bravery in combat. Over the next three decades, he continued to demonstrate the dedication and willingness to accept and excel at every assignment he received, which is how he rose to become the first four-star general of Hispanic descent in the history of the U.S. Army. LULAC and our nation are indebted for his life of service, and we congratulate his family on this historical tribute to his legacy, which shall endure for generations to come. We ask that the Army accept the commission’s recommendation and make the base name change official as soon as possible.”

Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia – LULAC District Director, Killeen, Texas

“This is a bittersweet moment for our community where we live alongside Ft. Hood, soon to become Ft. Cavazos, and we are honored to be alive to witness this historic time. While our country remembers Ft. Hood as the place where we lost Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, we have a reason for joy over this base. Many families in our community respect, love, and honor military life. Now, they will have reason to renew their faith that perhaps this is a turning point during the recent times of distrust and concern over whether the Army understood our pain and desire for a new era and spirit at this base. When an individual of General Cavazos’ integrity and selflessness is placed over the gates to this base, the message every day will be we can and must include all Americans who serve in military uniform to defend our nation. We are stronger when every person is respected, and this is what renaming this place to Ft. Cavazos means to us. We shall never forget either Vanessa or General Cavazos, and they will continue to be our heroes forever because they made change possible. For that, we are thankful. We stand in solidarity with our service members.”

Rodolfo Rosales Jr., Texas LULAC State Director

“Texas LULAC is delighted that the commission has listened to our community and leaders across the state in making their recommendation. General Cavazos exemplified the finest warrior-servant leader in our military, and honoring his life is a worthy tribute. We join with many others in urging the Army to accept the May this signal the start of new opportunities between the Army and Latinos, and may we all as Americans, celebrate embracing diversity.”

