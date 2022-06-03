Cohen Allen Dallas December 2, 2018 – May 31, 2022

Cohen Allen Dallas, 3, of Ballinger, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on December 2, 2018, to Cody Allen and Chelsea DeAnne (Browning) Dallas in San Angelo, Texas. Cohen was an angel on loan from heaven and knew love like no other before him. From birth, he was a fighter and fought against all odds to overcome obstacle after obstacle. Cohen was so strong and so resilient, and even though he was bet against, his strong heart and will carried him past many trials and struggles. During his short time here on Earth, Cohen, as a small child, made a huge impact on so many people with his life. A blessing to all who had the honor to know him, his true grasp on the hearts of all who loved him is so evident. His brother Bronson will be forever touched by their time together.

Cohen is survived by his parents, Cody and Chelsea Dallas, and his big brother Bronson Dallas.

A celebration of life will be held for Cohen on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. With Caleb Virden officiating.