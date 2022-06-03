Diane Laird October 2, 1952 – May 30, 2022

Helen Diane Laird, 69, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 30, 2022.

She was born on October 2, 1952, to Edell and Genevie (Faulkner) Whitefield in Freer, Texas. On October 6, 1972, she married the love of her life Ronnie Jay (R.J.) Laird at a ceremony in Dublin, Texas. Together they shared over 50 beautiful years before her passing. Diane loved to birdwatch, cook, and she especially loved her grandson, Bryce. Diane was the coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Ballinger for over 13 years. She was also the assistant county treasurer for Runnels County until she retired in January of 2020.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents Edell and Genevie Whitefield, her sister Pat Houska, and her brother Ronnie Whitefield.

She is survived by her husband, R.J. Laird, her son Casey Jay Laird and wife Nicole and grandson Bryce of Kyle, Texas, Justin Glenn Laird of Ballinger, Texas, her brother A.J. Whitefield and wife Mary of Midland, Texas.

A visitation will be held for Diane at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Her service will be the following morning at 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Ballinger on Friday, June 3, 2022, with Jerry Boles officiating. Interment will follow at the Paint Rock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels in Diane’s honor.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Linden and Toni Bowman for all of their love and care for Diane.