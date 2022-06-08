BALLINGER STUDENTS EXCELL AT TEXAS STATE SOLO AND ENSEMBLE CONTEST

Three Ballinger High School students competed in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, held at Kelly Lane Middle School in Pflugerville on May 28.

Kira Garcia received a Division I (Superior) rating and gold medal, Nicolaas Holder received a Division II (Excellent) rating and silver medal, and Cayley Campbell received a Division III rating, which is approximately the same as a Division I rating at the region level.

These students qualified for State by receiving a Division I Rating in regional competition at Angelo State University earlier this year.

Each of these students prepared diligently and significantly raised their level of performance for State competition. Band directors Janet Wilson, Matthew Cleveland, and Howard Payne University Choral Director Dr. Chris Rosborough were very helpful to these in their preparation for State.

Ida Lee Ellis played the piano accompaniments for the students.

Cayley’s parents, Brian and Sarah Campbell, grandmother Carla Campbell, Kira’s mother, Gillian Lange, and Junior High Band Director Matthew Cleveland were in attendance for the students’ performances.

Dale Ellis is director of BHS vocal music activities.