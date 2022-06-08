BHS STUDENTS EVAN BUSENLEHNER, KIRA GARCIA, AND AIDEN KNIGHT RECEIVE TEXAS MUSIC SCHOLAR AWARDS

The Texas Music Educators Association honored Ballinger High School students Evan Busenlehner, Kira Garcia, and Aiden Knight as Texas Music Scholars for the 2021-2022 school year. The awards were presented at the Ballinger High School Band Concert, held at Ballinger High School Monday, May 2.

Ballinger High School Band Directors Janet Wilson, Matthew Cleveland and Choral Director Dale Ellis concurred in the nomination of these students for this honor. The award is given to students who have exhibited outstanding qualities in scholastic merit, musicianship and citizenship in their school and community.

They are all wholehearted participants in both band and choir and actually qualified for this award through both organizations. Some of their major achievements this year are as follows:

Each student was named to a TMEA or an ATSSB Region 6 honors organization as a result of region auditions. Evan was named to the ATSSB All-Region Jazz Band, and was an All-Area Jazz Band qualifier. Kira and Aiden were named to the TMEA All-Region Choir. Kira advanced to Area Choir, and was also named to the ATSSB All-Region Symphonic Band. Each of these fulfilled all requirements and performed in each of their organization’s All-Region Clinics and Concerts. (ATSSB is the Association of Texas Small School Bands)

They each performed a class 1 vocal solo at the UIL Region 6 Vocal Solo and Ensemble Contest. Kira received a Division I (Superior) rating, and will participate in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest May 28.

Evan and Aiden received Division II (Excellent) ratings, and each received Division I (Superior) ratings and advanced to State in previous years.

Each of these maintained an A academic average and academic eligibility throughout the year.

This is Kira’s second year to qualify as a Texas Music Scholar.

Kira and Aiden served as Drum Majors for the Ballinger Bearcat Band for the 2021-2022 school year, along with Graycen Dennis.

The Texas Music Educators Association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is sponsor of the Texas All-State Bands, Orchestras, and Choirs, and is an association of over 13,000 music teachers whose goals are to support music education in Texas, provide professional growth opportunities for educators, foster public support for music in schools, and offer quality musical experiences for students.