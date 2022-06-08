Charles Elwood Hoelscher November 2, 1931 – June 6, 2022

“I wish I were rich instead of being so damned good-looking.”

—– Charles Hoelscher

Charles Elwood Hoelscher, 90, of Grape Creek, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022.

He was born on November 2, 1931, to Clemence J. and Agnes (Frerich) Hoelscher, in Rowena, Texas. Growing up on a farm east of Rowena, he was the fifth of seven children. Charles always told the story that they had to walk three miles to school and back, so his mother would fix them three sandwiches, two for lunch and one for after school on their way home. At the age of 13 after the loss of his father, he took on a major role in the family farm. He completed a two-year stint in the United States Armed Services from 1954 to 1956 before his honorable discharge. Charles then took over the farming operation entirely to support his mother and two younger sisters. He met the love of his life, Antoinette (Ann) Lange, while she weighed in his cotton trailers at the Fisher Gin Company. Always being the last one to weigh in, they would visit while his trailer of cotton was processed. Charles and Ann were married on the coldest day in local history, January 19, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. They moved to the Grape Creek community in the latter part of 1963, where Charles continued to farm. Though retired at 65, he still continued to work for the young man he leased his land to.

Charles was a member of the board for the Tom Green County Farm Bureau for over 20 years, a board member for Grape Creek ISD for over 20 years, Vice President of the local Germania Insurance for 30 years, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Therese Catholic Church of Carlsbad, Texas since 1964.

Charles had a wonderful sense of humor. He had a smile that will be forever missed but always remembered.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clemence and Agnes Hoelscher; his brothers, Aldis and Leoran Hoelscher; his sisters, Bernadine Garner and Audrey Russell; his grandson Matthew Charles Hoelscher; his in-laws Werner and Catherine Lange; brother and sisters-in-law, John and Tina Lange, Larry Evans, Debbie Lange, Bob Garner, Margaret Hoelscher, and Lee Russell; and his nephews Richard Hoelscher, Charles Kahlig, and Ted Bruton.

Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Antoinette Hoelscher; his sons Scott Charles Hoelscher and wife Traci of Keller, Texas; Stuart Shane Hoelscher and wife Jennifer of Spring, Texas; Derrick Matthew Hoelscher and wife Tana of Kemp, Texas; and his daughters Pamla Antoinette Harris and husband Mark of Roby, Texas; and Toni Nicole Hill and husband Larry of San Angelo, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alisa, Reagan, and Sarah Hoelscher; Shelby Harris Volleman and husband Andrew, Bryan Harris and wife Payton, and Houston Harris; Catherine, Grace, Benjamin, and Jacob Hoelscher; Christena and Brenden Hoelscher; Jayton, Charlie, and Asher Hill. He will also be missed by his great-grand-children Hayes and Noah Volleman; his sisters Mary Dee Hoelscher and husband Marcus and Cecilia Brosig and husband E.H.; in-laws LeRoy and Carol Lange, Theresa Evans, Bill and Penny Lange, Pat and Sharon Lange, Ginger and Mark Bruton, Larry and Rebbie Lange and Nick and Paula Lange as well as many nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held for Charles on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 6:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. His Mass of Christian Burial will be the following day at 11:00 am on Friday, June 10, 2022, also at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery also in Rowena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Alzheimer’s Association, mailed to The Springs Memory Care/Charles Hoelscher, 6102 Grand Court Road, San Angelo, TX 76901.

The family wishes to thank The Springs Memory Care & Kindred Hospice for their kindness and excellent care.