Blood Supply LOW Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive

The Blood Supply REMAINS VERY LOW! All Blood Types are needed – especially O positive and O negative.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. This could be a little girl in the ICU or a mother with Stage 3 leukemia. If you’re worried about needles, don’t be-most blood donors compare the experience to a mild, split-second pinch! The entire process is very safe and very fast, and you will feel amazing knowing you potentially saved up to three people.

Many people believe that most blood is needed after major disasters. However, daily personal emergencies and ongoing medical needs of thousands of patients require a constant and ready blood supply. It’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives<https://vitalant.org/Impact-of-donation#charts>.

Every day in the U.S., patients in hospitals, surgical centers and emergency treatment facilities need approximately:

* 29,000 units of red blood cells

* 5,000 units of platelets

* 6,500 units of plasma

All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 10 days, you are eligible to donate. Whatever your COVID-19 vaccination status, you are ABSOLUTELY allowed to give blood or platelets.

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org<http://www.vitalant.org> to find the form.

Shannon Medical Center

Tue, June 14 9am – 6pm

Wed, June 15 730am – 5pm

Legacy 3 – 2nd floor of hospital

Donors get: Choice of 2 Movie Passes or $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate or $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate PLUS a coupon courtesy of Chick Fil A

Appointments encouraged

Call 877-258-4825 code: shannon

OR Download the Vitalant APP