Dottie Lee Condra Routh September 2, 1943 – June 8, 2022

Dottie Lee Routh, 78, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

She was born on September 2, 1943, to James Milton and Esther Dorothy (Walsh) Condra in Del Rio, Texas. Dottie grew up in McCamey and graduated High School there. She still kept in touch with many friends from there. She married MIke Carroll in McCamey in 1964. They were married for 9 years until his passing in 1973. Together they had a daughter, Julie Carroll Guzman. Later, Dottie married Steve Routh on August 1, 1980, and together they shared over 42 beautiful memory-filled years before her passing. Dottie and Julie were quickly adopted into the Routh family, Margie becoming a mother to Dottie, and together they had a very close bond. Dottie loved to travel with Steve, together they traveled by motorcycle all over the continental United States and Canada. They visited Montana, Canada, and Las Vegas, and Dottie was always a real trooper, even when camping in Sturgis. While she loved to travel, her greatest love was her grandchildren whom she adored.

Dottie is preceded in death by her father James Milton Condra, her brother James Milton Condra II, her first husband Mike Carroll, her son-in-law Leon Guzman, and her in-laws Margie and Harold Routh.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Routh, her daughter Julie Guzman of San Angelo, and her grandchildren Matt and Michaela Guzman.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ballinger Home Health and Hospice or a charity of choice in honor of Dottie.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ballinger Home Health and Hospice for their tender love and care of Dottie, as well as their support during this difficult time.