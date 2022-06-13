Wilma Fay Wheeler July 21, 1930 – June 10, 2022

Wilma Fay Wheeler, 91, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab.

Wilma Fay was born to John and Effie (Crooks) Jackson on July 21, 1930, in San Saba, Texas. She married David Andrew Wheeler on March 10, 1971, in Lovington, New Mexico. She has been a part of the community of Ballinger, Texas since 1962 and was a cook for the infamous Jumbo Burger for over 21 years. Wilma Fay loved her children, grandchildren, siblings, friends, and just about anybody she came in contact with. She had a heart-warming smile and a loving spirit.

Wilma Fay is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Annette and Danny Wilson; brother Johnny Wayne Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Edith Murle and Kenneth Vanzant; and brother-in-law, Murrey Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her daughters, Natalin Marie Watson, Betty (Mike) Whitesell, Carol Lybarger, and Effie Martin; her sons, Wesley Covington, Alfred (Toni) Schuman, and Dion Rose. She is also survived by her sisters, May Dean Fitzgerald and Louise McHenry.

A visitation for Wilma Fay will be held at Lange Funeral Home on June 13, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 pm. A graveside service will be the following day, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 am in Evergreen Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab and Ballinger Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of Wilma Fay.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of Ballinger in honor of Wilma Fay.