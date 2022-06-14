Ballinger ISD Federal Funds Advisory Council Meeting

The public is invited to the Ballinger ISD Annual Federal Program Committee in junction with the District of Education Committee (DEIC) and School Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) Meeting on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. The committees will discuss the new 2022-2027 District of Innovation Plan, changes to the 2022-23 School Calendar and to help assess the 2021-22 school year and plan for the federal funds for 2022-23 school year. Funds include: Title I, A (Improving Basic Programs), Title I, C (Migrant), Title II, A (Teacher & Principal Training and Recruitment) Title IV, A (Supporting Effective Instruction) and Title VI, B (Rural and Low Income) as well as the new ESSER Funds. Safe and Drug Free Schools will also be discussed. The meeting hosted in the BISD Administration Board Room and will also be posted Live on our Ballinger ISD Facebook page. If you have any questions, please contact Caroline Toliver at 365-3588.