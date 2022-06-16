7th Annual Justin Byler Memorial Day 5K a MAJOR success!

On May 30th Ballinger hosted the 7th Annual Justin Byler Memorial Day 5K in memory and honor of local servicemember William Justin Byler who was killed in combat in Iraq October 31 2005. All proceeds raised from the 5K go to benefit the Justin Byler Memorial Scholarship that is given to local high school seniors every year. The Byler family wanted to do a Red, White and Blue fun run this year and it was a very fun event that engaged all participants. As we came out to honor their sacrifice we all enjoyed being able to enjoy this moment together. This year’s recipients of the scholarship were Javian Zavala, Carter Arrott and Trevor Gibbs. All three graduated from Ballinger High School this May.

There were also prizes given to the first three participants on bicycle and the first three runners to cross the finish line.

The turnout for this year’s event may have been the best year ever as the scholarship fundraiser made $4,299 dollars. This money was gathered locally by selling shirts from The Treadmill and there was also a cousin of the Byler family that gave a portion of their daily snow cone stand profits, all the way from Missouri to the fundraiser totaling $500 and family & friends in Arlington went on their own 5K and sent in a sizeable donation as well.

All in all it was a tremendous turnout. Let us never forget, but continue to remember and to honor those that have died that we may enjoy our freedoms.