Rowena Lions Club Annual BBQ Cookoff

The Rowena Lions Club will be hosting the Annual “Meet You at the Square” BBQ Cookoff on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in downtown Rowena, TX. Categories will include Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Beans and Margaritas. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top finishers. Entry fee will be $100 per team. There will be flag raising ceremony in the morning followed by a children’s parade (all children are welcomed and encouraged to participate). The Rowena 4H Club will be selling refreshments throughout the day. There will also be a Cornhole Tournament in the evening following the awards presentations. For more info/entry please contact: Cliff 325-442-2331, 325-977-1672, Howard 325-895-1648, Pat 325-442-3541 or Mike 325-442-2006.