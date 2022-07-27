2022 Halfmann-Beckton Red Angus Sale

Halfmann Land & Livestock of Miles, Texas will host a joint Production Sale with Beckton Red Angus of Sheridan, Wyoming on Wednesday October 5th at 1:00 p.m. CDT at the ranch in Miles, Texas.

Selling will be over 300 head including: 150 age-advantage Red Angus bulls, over 180 spring-calving commercial females and a select group of registered females. The sale will be broadcast online by Superior Livestock Click-to-Bid or through Phone Bids.

To request more information, contact at 325-468-2390 or online at www.halfmann.ag .

The sale catalog, videos and more information will also be available on their website.