2017 New Holland T4.65 Powerstar tractor, 4wd, only 111 hours, 65 horsepower, 12 speed transmission w/ LH power shuttle, 3 point hitch, 2 rear hydraulic remotes, 540 pto, cab, air, heat, stereo, air seat, buddy seat, rear wiper, diff lock, sun screen, tool box, grill guard, Comes with a New Holland 655TL loader with joystick, mid valve and 6′ skid steer quick attach bucket. No DEF. Super nice tractor, excellent condition. Near Ballinger. $44,500.00

469-212-6221 Ask for Ron