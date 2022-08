September 11, 2022

ST. MARY STAR OF THE SEA FALL FESTIVAL! Join us for a day full of activities. BRISKET & SAUSAGE LUNCH for $15 per plate. Drive thru from 10:30 – 1:30 or Dine In from 11:30 to 1:30. LIVE AUCTION from 12:30 – 3:00 PM. RAFFLE PRIZES of a Blackstone Griddle, Traeger Pro Pellet Grill, $500 Gift Card, and $1,000 Gift Card. Raffle Tickets $10. ALTER SOCIETY QUILT RAFFLE $1 tickets or 6 for $5. CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT 10:30 AM contact Ernest Cavazos 325.365.1239. BINGO, GAMES, INFLATABLES 11:00 AM TO 3:00 PM. Bring your family and friends for a day of fun!