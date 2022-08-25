Milton Lee McMillan December 12, 1934 – August 18, 2022

Milton Lee McMillan, 87, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

He was born on December 12, 1934, to Raymond Lee and Katie (Davis) McMillan in Runnels County. In February of 1962, he married the love of his life Glenda Joyce Thomas, together they shared 60 years before her passing on July 3, 2022. Milton had a lengthy career working for the Lone Star Gas company where he operated a backhoe. Upon his retirement from Lone Star Gas, he became a beloved bus driver for Ballinger ISD (Independent School District) He enjoyed spending time with Glenda watching sports and handcrafting wood. Milton was a proud member of the 9th Street Church of Christ.

Milton is preceded in death by his parents Raymond Lee and Katie McMillan, his wife Glenda, sister-in-law Wanda Lomax, great niece Grace Register, and great-grandchildren Pierson twins.

He is survived by his children, daughter Kerri Garcia and husband Wesley of San Angelo, Texas, Scott McMillan of Midland, Texas, and Marty McMillan of San Antonio, Texas. Milton is also survived by his brother Sammy McMillan and his sister-in-law Carolyn Siler and husband Richard. His grandchildren; Sandie Dobbins of White Settlement, Texas, Ernie and Allison Reynolds of New Braunfels, Texas, Magen and John Aaron House of Midland, Texas, Alisha and Claudio Barajas of San Angelo, Texas, and Ashley Pierson of Odessa, Texas, and Camren and Crystal McMillan of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His great-grandchildren; Reiley, Alyssa, Ryder, Kyleigh, Garon, Sophie, Bryce, Madison, and Conner. His nieces/nephews: Randy, Doni, Craig, Trisha, and Stacy.

A memorial service will be held for Milton on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 pm at the 9th Street Church of Christ in Ballinger, Texas with Max Pratt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 9th Street Church of Christ in Milton’s name.