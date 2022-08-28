Honoring Coach Gaines from Rep Pfluger

This week, our West Texas community lost a legend, hero, and friend: Coach Gary Gaines passed away at the age of 73.

Coach Gaines was nothing less than legendary.

From playing football at Crane High School and as the quarterback at Angelo State University, to coaching high school and college football in Denver City, San Angelo, Abilene, Amarillo, Monahans, and of course at Odessa Permian, his footprints are all over West Texas. Coach Gaines’ career was so much more than an occupation, it was a calling. His legacy lives on through the tens of thousands of players, coaches, and fans whose lives he changed for the better.

The lore and wonder surrounding Odessa Permian MOJO made Friday Night Football more than a sport—but a way of life.

Thanks to Coach Gaines’ leadership, the legend of Friday Night Lights will continue to excite and unite our district with the spirit of high school football.

I speak for the entire 11th District of Texas in saying “Thank You” to Coach Gaines for his incredible impact on our region and state. Please join me in praying for his family and loved ones as they grieve his loss.