Richard C Toliver August 18, 1935 – August 23, 2022

Richard Toliver, 87, of Ballinger Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab. He was born on August 18, 1935, to Henry Lee and Margarette (Fitch) Toliver in Jacksonville, Texas. He married Margie McDaniel, on June 4, 1966, in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Richard’s career included management in the railway industry, teaching, coaching, and later became an entrepreneur. His largest impact on the world was his work as a history teacher. He taught for over 20 years with the final 17 years being at Barbers Hill. He believed in opening the world to his students and wanting them to understand the many cultures across the globe that were not like the ones they were familiar with. In 1982 he started a travel club at Barbers Hill which allowed hundreds of students to experience countries in Europe, Africa, as well as North America. These students benefited immensely not only in the travel experience but with the upfront discussions before the trips as the students learned about currency, history, and customs for each destination. If a student had financial concerns for the trip, Richard helped organize fundraising activities for the club. Richard and Margie also enjoyed traveling outside of the Travel Club and listed among their favorite destinations, the Great Wall of China, The Berlin Wall, and Russia.

In the 1980s while still teaching, Richard wanted to start a company that would produce products that would support schools. His first product was the Locker Stacker that allowed students to have more shelf space in their locker. His second product was a Hall Pass system which is still used across the country today. Richard and Margie would spend many evenings in front of the TV as they counted cards or packaged products for shipments.

Richard’s greatest love was for his kids and grandchildren, though most would argue that the grandchildren were always top on his list. He enjoyed every spending time with his grandchildren whether he was playing games with them, fixing something broken, or telling them history lessons that they could relate to. The grandchildren always knew they could count on PawPaw to help make holidays fun with scavenger hunts or silly games.

After retiring from teaching and selling his business, Richard settled down in Ballinger, which is the one place he always considered home. Richard’s family moved around a lot during his youth due to work and they moved to Ballinger before his Junior year. Richard’s timing was perfect as his senior year he was voted All State Fullback and his team made the state finals. His football skills helped him through college where he played football at TCU and McMurry. Though Richard traveled throughout the globe he will always be a Bearcat.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margarette Toliver; brother-in-law Dude Dobson

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margie Toliver; sons, Timothy Toliver of Ohio, Micah Toliver and wife Kim of Richardson, Texas; daughters, Carrie Daniels and husband Arnold of Mont Belvieu, Texas, Suzy Motaharian and husband Joubine of New Jersey; grandchildren, MacKenzie, Morgan, Myka, Mason, Cory, Brooke, Hunter, Mila, Lily, and Aria; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Henry; sisters, Margie Dobson of Houston, Texas, Dorothy Hill and husband Bernie of Dallas, Texas; cousin, Ella Lou Ledger of East Texas.

A memorial service will be held for Richard on Saturday, August, 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel.