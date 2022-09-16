Raymond P. Hernandez August 9, 1945 – September 13, 2022

Raymond P. Hernandez, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his residence in Ballinger.

He was born on Thursday, August 9, 1945, to Robert and Concepcion (Penilla) Hernandez in Eden, Texas. Raymond married Delia Nunez on February 26, 1967, in Ballinger and together they shared 55 years of marriage.

Raymond was known to all as an authentic, “old school” Dallas Cowboys fan. He was known to play scratch-offs or slot machines now and then; a great dancer; drivers-ed teacher to his family, except when he drove an automatic as a standard using both feet. He enjoyed socializing in town, especially at his hangouts of Walmart, IGA, and Short Stop. He loved to cruise around and enjoy a “cold one” on occasion and maintained an endless supply of honey buns, all while earning an honorary law degree from watching Judge Judy, daily.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Concepcion.

He is survived by his wife, Delia of Ballinger, son, Randy Hernandez of Ballinger, grandson Julian Hernandez of San Angelo, granddaughter Jesimme Hernandez and great-granddaughter, Jaymee Rainn Gonzalez of San Angelo; sisters, Mary Ann Escobar, Linda Lopez, Caroline Torres, Alice Wood; brothers Juan Hernandez, Fred Hernandez, Charlie Hernandez, Richard Hernandez; and Raymond was loved by all 11 brothers and sisters-in-law. Thirty-Three nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will be receiving friends Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 5-6 p.m., at Lange Funeral Home and a Rosary will be recited from 6:00-7:00 p.m., at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Ballinger with interment to follow at Garden of Memories.