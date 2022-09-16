Staff Management Information Posting

o SMX we are a temp to hire for Buddy’s Plant Plus

o Been here since July of 2020

o We are Community Oriented

o We held a Food drive and received over 230 items donated from our SMX and Buddy’s employees, that we donated to our local Ballinger Cares

o We also held a clothing drive where we received over 100 items to donate from our SMX employees to Ballinger Cares

o We have partnered with Rust Street Ministries to be able to give a few of our associates, that were afoot, bikes to get to and from work

o We participated in our local Ethnic festival, where we engaged with the children in painting pots and planting seeds.

o We care about our associates and always try to go above and beyond to help on any way possible.